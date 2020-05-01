MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $7.72 on Thursday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 528,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,548. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

