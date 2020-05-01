MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0033

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $203,585.31 and $1,109.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00054660 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 111,363,413 coins and its circulating supply is 62,093,234 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

