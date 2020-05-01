MNPCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, MNPCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One MNPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,002.76 and $1.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin.

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.