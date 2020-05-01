Moin Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Moin has a total market capitalization of $35,023.72 and $194.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,150,112 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

