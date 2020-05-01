Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 1,549,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,380,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,668 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.