MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.01 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.01 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00015765 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Fisco, Zaif and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,879.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.94 or 0.02409354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02891921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00536952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00720229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00075246 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00515020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, QBTC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Fisco, Bleutrade, Upbit, Zaif and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

