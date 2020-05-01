Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,796. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

