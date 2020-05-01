Monero Classic Trading Down 47.6% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 47% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $272.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00730557 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,585,370 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

