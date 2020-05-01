Monetha (MTH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609,875.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Tidex. Monetha has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $609,875.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

