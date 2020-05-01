Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $285,821.21 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,075,276 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.