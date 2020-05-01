Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target to $75.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.80% from the company’s current price.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $72.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $47.23. 1,334,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

