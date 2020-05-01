Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $92,881,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,216,415.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $447,923.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,295,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,310 shares of company stock worth $49,446,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $199.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $208.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

