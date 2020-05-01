Morgan Stanley Boosts Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $82.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.80.

GRMN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.81. 1,089,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after acquiring an additional 427,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

