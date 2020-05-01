Morgan Stanley Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $2.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 67.00% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,495,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,173,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,802,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,056 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Range Resources by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,684,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,958 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

