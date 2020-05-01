Morgan Stanley Increases Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $57.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

NYSE:EXC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,378. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

