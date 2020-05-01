Morgan Stanley Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $19.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 13,346,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,209,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,084.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 3,969,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

