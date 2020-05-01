Morgan Stanley Lowers Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $42.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE TAP traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3,905.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,090,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,046 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,587,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,533,427 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 163.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,598,000 after buying an additional 5,187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth approximately $444,131,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

