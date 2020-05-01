Morgan Stanley Raises Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $190.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Spotify stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,782. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,200,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

