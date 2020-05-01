Morgan Stanley Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $130.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 128,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $0. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

