Morgan Stanley Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $115.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

TROW traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

