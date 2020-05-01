Morgan Stanley Trims Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Target Price to $40.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 1,402,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

