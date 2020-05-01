Morses Club’s (MCL) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

MCL traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.50 ($0.97). The company had a trading volume of 89,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 181 ($2.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

