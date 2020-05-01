Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 3,105,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

