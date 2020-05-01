Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $863.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 82,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 729,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

