MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of MSA opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.13. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

