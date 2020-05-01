Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,696,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,145,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 5.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 5.76% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 275,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,951. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

