Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $162.37 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,713,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,367,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 1.78% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. 7,433,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455,247. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

