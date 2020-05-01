Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,424,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,974,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 10.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 1.86% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,484,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,857,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,325,000 after acquiring an additional 169,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,108,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 177,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,762,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,880,879. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

