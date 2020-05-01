Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,504,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,399,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,750,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,982,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USHY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,647 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

