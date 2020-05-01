MyBit (MYB) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One MyBit token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $117,041.37 and approximately $18.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyBit

MyBit’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,907,200 tokens. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

