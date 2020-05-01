Nasdacoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $374,269.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $739,942.84 and approximately $374,269.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054635 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,708,892 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.