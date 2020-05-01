Neblio Reaches One Day Volume of $353,245.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Neblio has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $7.21 million and $353,245.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00005166 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,277,976 coins and its circulating supply is 15,714,888 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

