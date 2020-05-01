Needham & Company LLC Boosts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $30.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.84. 4,453,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after buying an additional 1,557,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 2U by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 995,581 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in 2U by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 847,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,968,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,595 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.