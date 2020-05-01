Needham & Company LLC Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $163.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.39.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $8.41 on Friday, hitting $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,749. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $157.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

