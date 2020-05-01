Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $350.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.73 on Friday, reaching $289.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,080,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

