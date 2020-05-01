NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.