Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 5.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,284,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,663. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

