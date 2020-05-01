Network International’s (NETW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615 ($8.09).

Shares of NETW stock traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,422 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 532. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.63).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

