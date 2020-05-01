New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $83.15 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Becton Dickinson and worth $83,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.01. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

