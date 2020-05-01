New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $70,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.66. The company had a trading volume of 323,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,048. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

