New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $138,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

