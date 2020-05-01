New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,912 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $67,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 291,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 829.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 66,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 58.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 493,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,465,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

