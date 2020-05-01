New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,700 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chubb worth $67,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 82.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.30. 82,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

