NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 173.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NEE stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,304. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.48. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

