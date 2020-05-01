Nexus (NXS) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Binance. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $203,386.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

