Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,909.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

