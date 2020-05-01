Niemann Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.7% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 338,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.72. 20,850,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,290. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

