Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $211,450.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,878.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.02 or 0.02421849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02901324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00541939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00726473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00075586 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00517454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,689,620,199 coins and its circulating supply is 5,863,620,199 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.