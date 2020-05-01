Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $38,410.17 and approximately $13.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

