North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,054.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,909.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

